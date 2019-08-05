Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Position by $828,138; As Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Valuation Declined, Benin Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.72 Million

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 155,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 2.02 million shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.39 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. The insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock.

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.