Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Its Position by $817,346

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 815,724 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 13,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 323,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,721 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tillar owns 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,729 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.67% or 71,672 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest owns 60,524 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.1% or 12,300 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 595 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 81 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 15,460 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 9,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested in 1.78% or 61,278 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,640 shares. 14,402 are owned by Birmingham Al. Vigilant Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,504 shares to 111,981 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,633 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 1,115 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highlander Cap Limited Liability reported 320 shares stake. Charter Tru has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,234 shares. Telos Management has 0.58% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 89,671 were reported by Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 208,260 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd owns 78,517 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd invested in 200 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.05% or 2.16M shares. Sabal Trust holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 371,314 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 2.26 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock or 1,261 shares. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $748.95 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.