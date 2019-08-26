Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.06 Million; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Value Declined, Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Its Holding by $419,580

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 164,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52 million, down from 166,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 899,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.47M, down from 959,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Commerce owns 537 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co owns 2,048 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 10,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 83,963 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh owns 1,463 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 4,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 248 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 26,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 703,001 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.18% or 3,797 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,357 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Capital International Ca owns 0.3% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 11,459 shares.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 9.43 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19,899 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $87.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.