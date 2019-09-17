Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Upped Holding by $2.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) by $396,738

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 50,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 94,664 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 44,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16,000, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.18 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,166 shares to 56,912 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 37,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,302 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.02% or 70,023 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 23,179 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 15,687 were reported by Blue Fin. Chemung Canal Trust Communication, New York-based fund reported 38,106 shares. Ariel holds 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 279,387 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 81,469 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 15,480 shares. Numerixs Invest invested in 12,162 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp accumulated 1.21M shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 1.11% or 978,505 shares. Chatham Gp holds 14,462 shares. 5,779 were reported by Violich Cap Management. Hodges Capital Inc holds 4,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.11% or 1,126 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,233 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.90M shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Rdl Financial owns 16,693 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Co accumulated 1.47% or 36,556 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.01% or 89 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy Assoc has 4.68% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 161,484 shares. Capital International Sarl invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,522 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability reported 5,720 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Communications reported 129,460 shares. Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 768 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

