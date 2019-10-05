Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Stake by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; Usca Ria Holds Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 380.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 50,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 94,664 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 44,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The hottest stock-market sector in the past year beats technology and real estate – MarketWatch” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Proshare Lc reported 0.04% stake. 8,353 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 0.03% or 4,379 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 35.04 million shares. Webster Bancorp N A invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1.52 million shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,369 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 11,245 shares. Finemark Bancshares & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 2,996 shares. City has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 817 shares. Old Point & Fincl N A holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 79,508 shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,169 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 93,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,606 shares to 155,249 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,466 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “NS – Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern to hold third-quarter 2019 earnings conference call October 23 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.