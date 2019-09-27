Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lifted Stake by $336,325 as Shares Rose; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Share Value Declined, Ameriprise Financial Boosted Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 879,525 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.62 million, up from 873,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 78,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 921,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.90M, up from 842,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 538,852 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26,861 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $91.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 63,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,649 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comm Of Virginia Va holds 5,408 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 926,582 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Two Sigma Secs Limited stated it has 6,543 shares. Benin reported 9,068 shares. 5,207 are held by Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company. Virtu Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 5,471 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Salem Counselors has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,563 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 182,957 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 10,028 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clean Yield has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com reported 7,038 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 5,500 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 971,691 shares. Voya Investment holds 0.12% or 976,119 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 397,965 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 73,733 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate Ny holds 0.77% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. 266,912 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 332,606 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Sei Investments owns 289,241 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Thb Asset Management accumulated 7,680 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 74,590 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 104 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 17,085 shares to 584,812 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,142 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.