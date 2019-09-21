Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered Kb Home (KBH) Holding by $1.71 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 268,266 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 336,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 13,452 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 19,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares to 22.83 million shares, valued at $218.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Pyxus International.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 57,378 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.07% or 703,645 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.08% or 292,919 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 53,525 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 255,459 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 45,064 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co. Stevens Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 14,898 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 49,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Nj invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 1,690 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Citadel Advisors Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2.26M shares.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.34M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Ltd Liability holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 270,030 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 583,518 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 55,355 shares. Washington owns 7,509 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 18,059 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 12,461 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Invesco owns 7.20 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.4% or 3.32 million shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,459 shares. Brookmont Capital reported 25,302 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 159,824 shares to 331,625 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 90,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MFSF).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moog Inc.’s (NYSE:MOG.A) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.