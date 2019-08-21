Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased by $395,964 Its Holding; As Zoetis Com Usd0.01 Cl A (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Colony Group Lowered Its Stake by $1.98 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 7,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 258,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 266,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Com Usd0.01 Cl A (ZTS) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 27,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Com Usd0.01 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 1.13M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Fincl N A has invested 2.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sigma Invest Counselors reported 3,996 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 12,052 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp has 50,665 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 26,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 102,916 shares. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 8,263 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & Co holds 2,334 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hl Limited Company has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 604,982 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Laffer holds 57,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.48M were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 43,953 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 12,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc stated it has 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ancora Ltd Com reported 0.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rbo & Limited Liability Corp has 101,014 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 190 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 4,938 shares. 1,099 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 5,276 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,879 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi has 16,250 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 454 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 17,651 shares to 132,765 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) by 42,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com Usd0.001 Isin #Us26 (NYSE:DUK).