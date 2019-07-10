Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose While Signaturefd Has Increased by $360,723 Its Holding; Springowl Associates Has Raised Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake by $323,400 as Valuation Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 185,134 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 47,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 2.30M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 199,884 shares. S Squared Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 257,653 shares. Product Prtnrs Llc holds 0.02% or 57,323 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 12,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability stated it has 74,045 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 4,471 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Springowl Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital Lp has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Bridgeway Management invested in 0% or 50,000 shares. Clearline Cap LP stated it has 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 1.64 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 927 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 98,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,120 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

