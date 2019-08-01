Southern Co (SO) Position Upped by Verity Asset Management Inc; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.91. About 881,980 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) by 323,700 shares to 146,400 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (Call) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,700 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 45,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 4,141 shares. James Research Inc stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Com Bankshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Continental Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 28 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 9,780 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 115,284 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.21% or 1,695 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 328 shares. 150,355 are held by First Republic Mngmt. Allstate Corp holds 17,218 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 17,936 shares. 130,447 are owned by Nordea Inv Ab. Oakworth Capital holds 0.33% or 31,314 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.48% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,186 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 485,041 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.41% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 37,279 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 1.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Diversified holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,247 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.67 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc reported 13,674 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 401,261 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 242,759 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. On Tuesday, February 12 Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 33,000 shares.