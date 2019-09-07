Southern Co (SO) Position Maintained by Verity Asset Management Inc; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 204,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 25,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 934,633 shares traded or 71.75% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 54,759 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.38% or 1.07 million shares. Optimum Advsr owns 19,967 shares. Washington Trust owns 4,610 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 62,554 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 50,220 shares. 10,223 are held by Grimes And Co. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,081 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 11,565 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Inv Ltd reported 1.16% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 10,707 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Lc. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 331,240 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 2,649 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Inv accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. International Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0.05% or 130,830 shares. Kopernik Investors Ltd Company invested 0.49% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). reported 146,000 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 77,790 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company reported 28,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Violich Mgmt Inc holds 4,345 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment has 28,505 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 100 shares.