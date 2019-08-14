Southern Co (SO) Position Maintained by Prudential Financial Inc; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $318,560

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 683,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.57M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 10.37 million shares traded or 152.19% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 832,577 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,085 were reported by Davis R M Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 20,760 shares. Tt Intll has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kbc Nv holds 0.27% or 184,077 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 90,471 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 9,558 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,628 shares. Moors Cabot owns 4,526 shares. 1,722 are held by Hengehold Capital Limited Com. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc reported 9,615 shares stake. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 35,386 shares. 9,295 are held by Btr Mgmt. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,668 shares. Moreover, Boston Rech & Inc has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,710 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 123,191 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc accumulated 3,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 9,736 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 36.66M shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 1.19 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 1,918 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Natixis LP reported 51,058 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 108,822 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 5,160 are held by South Texas Money Mgmt. Mraz Amerine & invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Regal Lc invested in 0.12% or 11,457 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok owns 57,618 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 30,033 shares to 17,900 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 24,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,742 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

