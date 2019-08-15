Southern Co (SO) Position Boosted by Creative Planning; Rk Asset Management Lifted Holding in Buckle (The) (BKE) as Market Value Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 237,025 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 231,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 12.88M shares traded or 196.51% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 495,609 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.)

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 420,389 shares to 69,811 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,344 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 331,240 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt reported 6,150 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Da Davidson And Communications accumulated 0.05% or 61,179 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 9,075 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 667 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc holds 39,346 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 5,334 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 18,305 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 12,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Allstate Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,613 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lemelson Capital Management Announces 1H, 2019 Financial Results for The Amvona Fund, LP – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: Hunting For A Breakout – The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Happy With The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,109 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Parametric Associates Limited Company accumulated 414,082 shares. 19,861 are held by Adams Asset Ltd Liability Co. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Co Nj invested in 0.37% or 614,566 shares. Metropolitan Life Com owns 24,257 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,117 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 810 shares. 250 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company. Rk Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 2.1% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Lsv Asset has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 109,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 24,933 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 817 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 31 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 119,174 shares or 0.09% of the stock.