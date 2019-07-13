Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased by $4.52 Million Its Stake; Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) as Market Valuation Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 14,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 807,107 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 511.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 102,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,835 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 1.53M shares to 17.82M shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) by 155,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80 million for 13.61 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,050 were reported by Chevy Chase. Bailard Inc accumulated 1,783 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marietta Invest Partners Llc has 1.56% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 2.77 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3,749 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0.34% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.01% or 167 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tarbox Family Office owns 119 shares. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 94,105 were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability. Creative Planning accumulated 46,504 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 88,998 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdg reported 48,237 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 1,261 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 42,046 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,222 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 692,527 shares. 138,490 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Ltd. Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 819 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 92,301 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 42,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Provise Management Limited Company owns 49,265 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.29% stake. 42,243 were reported by Davenport & Ltd. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 147,594 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.07% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 102,911 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.16 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 63,434 shares.

