Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose While Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $488,620; International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Raised Stake

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 13,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 124,779 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 111,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.85 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 32,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,375 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage has 30,147 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hennessy Advsrs holds 98,481 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gp Incorporated accumulated 2,900 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 854,423 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,152 shares. Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.55% or 33,942 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth invested in 4,899 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,908 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,884 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Pettee invested in 13,427 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 1.07 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

