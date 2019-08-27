Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Goodman Financial Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $309,720

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 123,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 169,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 4.53M shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $13.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.8. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.01 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,500 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 168,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.