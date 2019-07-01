Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose While Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $3.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 115 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 17,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 2.60M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 12.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63M. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,039 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Whitnell & invested in 885 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 10,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 1.26M shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,458 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 18,268 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 147,161 were accumulated by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Wills Fin Group Inc Inc stated it has 45,681 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Csat Advisory LP invested in 18,186 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lincoln invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Beacon Group accumulated 113,846 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.41% or 39,280 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.01% or 49,884 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 62,554 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.