Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $855,250; Lathrop Investment Management Holding In International Business Machines (IBM) Was Has Lifted

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 1.14M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 2.03M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Study: Consumers Say Auto Brand Doesn’t Matter, Cost and Convenience Do – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “If Red Hat’s Jim Whitehurst ever became IBM’s CEO, here’s some insight on how he will manage – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Analysts Boosted IBM Stock Price Target; Dividends are Safe – LearnBonds” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 64,875 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,449 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young Communications invested in 60,440 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Llc stated it has 32,450 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meridian Investment Counsel has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,266 shares. Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,567 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1,726 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rnc Management Ltd stated it has 2,704 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Verus Finance Ptnrs Inc owns 1,454 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.48% or 8,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 61,408 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 7,200 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 8,951 were reported by Next Fin Gru. Schulhoff & Communication Inc accumulated 11,664 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 529,570 were reported by Asset Management One Co.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We’re Not Very Worried About Arlo Technologies’s (NYSE:ARLO) Cash Burn Rate – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 53,426 shares to 74,049 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co reported 5,569 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 2.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 922,828 shares. 671 were reported by Assetmark. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 12,756 are held by Washington National Bank & Trust. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company owns 27,788 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 27,417 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James And Assoc owns 2.28M shares. Cambridge Tru owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,313 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 2.57% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peoples Financial Ser Corp holds 0.73% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 25,950 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com reported 18,536 shares stake.