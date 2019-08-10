Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Spc Financial Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding by $404,116

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 48,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 32,445 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 81,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,775 shares to 64,805 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 30,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.