Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Advisory Services Network Increased by $516,681 Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Boosted Stake by $331,452 as Shares Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 10,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 76,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 3.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.