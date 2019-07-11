Southern Co (SO) Holding Held by Private Advisor Group Llc; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Cut Holding by $85.54 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.2. About 109,291 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 19,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,408 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 60,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 3.18M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 55.74 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Brown Capital Limited holds 2.02M shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated reported 342,052 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 2,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,512 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,115 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). American Intll Group holds 76,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 6,929 shares. Blair William & Il owns 424,804 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 13,700 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). United Capital Fin Advisers Llc holds 26,506 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 0.23% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Trust Na has 97,154 shares. 10,293 were reported by Aviance Cap Limited Liability Com. Mutual Of America Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 138,154 shares. Reaves W H holds 2.41% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1.41M shares. Lbmc Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cadence Capital Lc stated it has 9,420 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 49,265 are held by Provise Mngmt Lc. Security Natl Trust holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 4,173 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 677,773 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

