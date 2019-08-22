Southern Co (SO) Holding Has Increased by Wade G W & Inc; As Century Communities (CCS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 4.04M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 42.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 431,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 593,652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 369,637 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 101,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 239,481 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability. Fifth Third National Bank reported 100,773 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs holds 0.37% or 16,552 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Town & Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,461 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 4,671 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 2.26 million shares stake. Heritage Investors invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). And Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,471 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 68.56M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 26,483 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.05% stake. Laffer holds 57,842 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 10,293 shares. Asset has 71,084 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares to 181,230 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,565 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).