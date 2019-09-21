Southern Co (SO) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding Raised by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 182.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73M shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 86,797 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.