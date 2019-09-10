Southern Co (SO) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake; Wedgewood Partners Maintains Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 594,074 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.27M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 178,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,311 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 13.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.