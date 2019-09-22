Southern Co (SO) Holder Verity Asset Management Trimmed Position by $626,065; Rare Infrastructure LTD Increases Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.74M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PSR Changes Largely Done, Railroads Make Intermodal Pitch – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares to 468,152 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,094 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,093 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 0.15% stake. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,069 shares in its portfolio. California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.47% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pictet Asset owns 131,028 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 3,160 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.69% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 3,872 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 6,136 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 5,547 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 47,951 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 610 were accumulated by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 284,703 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,537 shares. Argent Trust invested in 39,565 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Clean Yield Group Incorporated invested in 100 shares. Moreover, Sns Finance Group Limited has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 2.26 million shares stake. Cetera Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pennsylvania-based Biondo Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.28M shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bell Bank holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,445 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.