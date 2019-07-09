Southern Co (SO) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Position by $635,110 as Stock Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 76,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 111,466 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing CAI International (NYSE:CAI), The Stock That Zoomed 181% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Clearwater Paper Corporation’s (NYSE:CLW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank accumulated 18,355 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 63,256 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). American Grp Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ls Invest Ltd Com accumulated 52,273 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research owns 516,171 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 19,562 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc accumulated 23,601 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 17,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 16,638 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,419 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 4,624 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock or 33,000 shares. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock or 90,942 shares. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock or 1,261 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has j2 Global (JCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is j2 Global (JCOM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares to 1,765 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,029 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).