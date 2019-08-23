Southern Co (SO) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Position by $310,590 as Stock Price Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 3.33M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 2.47 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers reported 25,030 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 45,867 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 1.48% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 97,398 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 457,011 shares stake. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 10,427 shares. 8,711 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. 17,810 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Kcm Advisors Ltd reported 5,207 shares. Brookstone has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 31,323 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moody Savings Bank Division holds 18,835 shares. Ohio-based Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amica Mutual Insur reported 22,755 shares. Lifeplan Gp has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 15,616 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.11% or 208,260 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 2,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 197,960 were reported by Cwm Lc. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 681 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 25,093 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc reported 8,904 shares. Bokf Na has 56,395 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Adecoagro S.A.â€™s (NYSE:AGRO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.