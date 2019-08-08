Southern Co (SO) Holder Stadion Money Management Trimmed Stake by $348,126 as Stock Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Stake by $7.53 Million

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 242,463 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 5,293 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $80.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 49,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,835 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,067 shares. Moreover, Trustco State Bank N Y has 1.85% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 38,589 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors owns 850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton has 667 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 200 shares. 3,604 are held by M&R Mgmt Incorporated. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust Comm invested in 0.28% or 28,243 shares. Montag A And Associates reported 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Assetmark holds 664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,660 shares. Moreover, Rare has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Duff And Phelps Mgmt Communication owns 2.00M shares. Birmingham Cap Management Incorporated Al holds 1.77% or 76,600 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alabama Power initiative earns national honor – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 13,717 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 13,600 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi invested in 0.22% or 9,570 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 78,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort LP invested in 1,293 shares. 2 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 17 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co holds 2,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 130,441 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has 314,388 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.01% or 3,635 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 4,682 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru Co accumulated 5,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 193 shares or 0% of the stock. Copeland Cap Management Llc has invested 1.31% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler (TYL) Q2 Earnings Ride on Subscription Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares to 846,120 shares, valued at $54.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,333 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.