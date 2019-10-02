Southern Co (SO) Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Its Stake by $488,620 as Stock Price Rose; Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 19,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 18,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $240.44. About 594,293 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ASML: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on January 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ASML Holding: At The Top Of The Semiconductor Food Chain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Company reported 40,945 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 0.51% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 93,145 shares. Coastline Tru Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,530 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.76% or 100,581 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Management accumulated 30,370 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Llc invested in 6,478 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Gp holds 0.04% or 646,127 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.21% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank, New York-based fund reported 34,440 shares. 4,300 were reported by Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Commerce has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Institute For Wealth Management holds 0.15% or 11,862 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 0.2% or 27,417 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry: Assessing The Plunge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.93 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.