Southern Co (SO) Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Its Holding by $488,620; Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Position in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by $304,150 as Market Valuation Rose

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 2.33M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $186.95. About 38,431 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Moog Inc.’s (NYSE:MOG.A) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cision (NYSE:CISN) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.83 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 264,448 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cim Investment Mangement owns 9,859 shares. 63,918 are held by Wesbanco Financial Bank. State Street reported 53.08 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Cordasco Financial. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 9,289 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 72,102 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,162 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited has 607,938 shares. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Suntrust Banks owns 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 626,286 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 0.65% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Allstate holds 6,800 shares. 50,891 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,583 shares. 1,479 were reported by Creative Planning. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Management Limited Com reported 5,621 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 10,348 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Fdx Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 4,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,450 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 2,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 462,500 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.60 million for 37.09 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WD-40 (WDFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : HELE, WDFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.