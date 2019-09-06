Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding by $828,138; Royal Gold (RGLD) Valuation Rose While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 5.64 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 814,200 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 55.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,871 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 103,085 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates owns 101,139 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 7,400 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co has 40,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 88,066 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 6,558 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 7,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 873,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.56% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 25,000 shares. 103 are held by Cwm.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 207,490 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Arrow Financial Corp reported 4,056 shares. Ipswich Management Company has 0.38% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.17% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,883 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank has 2.54% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.41% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc invested in 8,211 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,843 shares. Invesco holds 5.88 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 2,815 shares.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

