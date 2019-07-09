Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Position; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Has Boosted by $581,760

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 1.33 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 1.94M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 151,896 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 4,000 were reported by Mngmt. Fulton Bank Na has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maryland Management reported 102,259 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Highlander Ltd Liability owns 320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 266,004 are owned by Thomasville National Bank. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 105,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Benin Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Voya Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 538,967 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co holds 16,964 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.28% or 246,327 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 15,969 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% or 9,957 shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Management Wa holds 1.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 36,650 shares. Sib Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.78% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 65,451 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 26,300 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 206,314 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 11,854 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 505,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 94,424 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sg Americas Securities reported 25,545 shares stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).