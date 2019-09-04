Southern Co (SO) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Increased Position; National Investment Services Holds Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 196.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 6,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 9.08M shares traded or 95.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 37,974 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 24,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 4.86 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Management Incorporated holds 19,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Btim reported 8,900 shares stake. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 18,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 54,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.87% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Motco stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Capital accumulated 196,965 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Moneta Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,812 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2.17 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,500 shares. Whitnell Communications invested in 885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny stated it has 4,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com reported 10,378 shares stake. Scotia has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Graham Holdings Company’s (NYSE:GHC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 42,896 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,432 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 397,513 are held by Citadel Advsr Llc. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 61,327 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 277,925 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 18,025 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Key Group Inc Hldgs (Cayman) invested in 3.96 million shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 22,285 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 37,455 shares. California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 133,316 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 197,355 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).