Southern Co (SO) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Position by $12.67 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 33,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,338 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87M, down from 90,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 115 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 17,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 7,814 shares to 39,874 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 62,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Capital Ltd Company has 701 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Natl Trust holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,865 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 60,850 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security, Florida-based fund reported 5,929 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 0.09% or 2,074 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 5.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,832 shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 50,987 shares. Buckingham stated it has 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 53,864 shares. Maryland accumulated 7,720 shares. Clal Insur Entertainment Limited has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.02% or 1,918 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 525,282 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.99% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 15,644 were accumulated by Hilltop. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,673 shares. Violich has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 3,900 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.65 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mcf Ltd Com invested in 1,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com invested in 14,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M Secs Incorporated holds 0.25% or 20,526 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.