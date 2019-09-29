Southern Co (SO) Holder Ancora Advisors Cut Its Position; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 5,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 13,452 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 19,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.99M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 816,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158,000, down from 819,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.55% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,000 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd owns 7,925 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx holds 0.34% or 18,443 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 5,240 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 347,443 shares. Field Main National Bank invested in 4,702 shares. Farallon Management Llc holds 0.37% or 822,500 shares. Personal Cap has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 33,523 shares stake. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,333 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Company reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,783 shares to 932,556 shares, valued at $124.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 0.37% or 65,730 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,813 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hudson Valley Invest Adv invested in 3,789 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com owns 187,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale owns 15,503 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tdam Usa holds 44,090 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 2.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,415 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 20,492 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

