Southern Co (SO) Holder Alliancebernstein LP Raised Its Position by $3.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Csx (CSX) Position by $460,280 as Market Value Declined

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 64,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.94 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15M shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Torch Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,663 were accumulated by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Leuthold Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bokf Na invested in 12,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 297,450 shares. Citigroup owns 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thomasville Commercial Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,692 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 8,569 shares.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 728,491 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 8,823 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Com accumulated 79,924 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt invested in 1.95% or 2.24 million shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.06% or 30,644 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,446 shares. Motco has 4,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 9.68 million shares. Wade G W holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 196,695 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.54% or 160,970 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 9,425 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 66,773 shares to 504,383 shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 34,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,888 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.