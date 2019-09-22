Southern Co. Com (SO) Stock Value Rose While Argi Investment Services Decreased Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Tiger Eye Capital Llc

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 47,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 79,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.53 million shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) by 39,671 shares to 656,735 shares, valued at $77.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Jun 19 20 260.0 C (Call) (SPY) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf (RSP).

