Southern Co. Com (SO) Stock Price Rose While Argi Investment Services Decreased Its Holding; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Its Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 47,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 79,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 427,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.95 million, up from 422,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 5.73M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Asset Inc reported 13,521 shares. Acadian Asset Management invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.06% stake. Cambridge Tru reported 7,313 shares stake. Jnba Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,081 shares. Sky Grp Inc Lc accumulated 75,222 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners reported 35,105 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 70,214 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council has 0.25% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 214,699 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,890 shares. Rench Wealth reported 50,452 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 28,910 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Comerica Bancshares holds 282,196 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 17,332 shares to 116,015 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 19,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 18,771 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.61% stake. Kbc Nv invested in 0.72% or 1.34 million shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has invested 1.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mai Capital Management has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blair William & Co Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 199,358 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 1.58M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co holds 76,003 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 491,000 shares. 16,070 were accumulated by Markel. Huber Management Ltd Liability holds 382,935 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corp has 461,829 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,608 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).