Southern Co Com (SO) Stake Maintained by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $920,000

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.81M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 6,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,357 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 31,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43M shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,170 shares to 80,713 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 235,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,538 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.04M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% or 63,256 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Llc holds 0.47% or 79,356 shares in its portfolio. 68,559 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Girard Partners Limited holds 5,293 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advantage stated it has 91,212 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 6,624 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 429,878 shares. 10,223 are held by Grimes &. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,978 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 18,268 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 12,921 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Georgia Power: Plant Vogtle still on budget and on schedule – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fortive (NYSE:FTV) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Axa has 1.15M shares. Bb&T holds 0.15% or 103,308 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 32,275 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 166,556 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 658,735 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 193,980 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 47,900 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 928,134 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department owns 267 shares. 91,270 are held by Blair William & Il. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 306,195 shares. Hl Financial Services Llc stated it has 1.50 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.16M shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 34,990 shares to 56,775 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 69,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $424.12M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.