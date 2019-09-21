Southern Co Com (SO) Position Has Upped by Norris Perne & French Llp; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increases Stake in Laboratory America Holdings (LH)

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 42,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 312,581 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 270,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 129,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 512,559 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 38,508 shares to 71,316 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 8,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,756 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 10,978 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept invested in 11,919 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,970 shares. Westpac Banking reported 88,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok reported 0.69% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kentucky Retirement holds 48,472 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 59 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tru Of Vermont has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 248,667 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Homrich Berg holds 0.26% or 89,187 shares in its portfolio.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSHLY) by 18,425 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 204 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited Co holds 368,113 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 16,326 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 7,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7,340 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. 5,403 were accumulated by Assetmark. United Asset Strategies reported 19,200 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 0.6% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,352 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd invested in 1,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 3,228 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 16,349 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 12,943 shares.