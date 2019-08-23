Southern Co Com (SO) Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Stake by $321,300; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Stake in Coca (KO)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 4.17M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 375,632 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 343,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 17,390 shares to 134,717 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 71,567 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 21.70 million shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,918 shares. Hexavest has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap City Tru Communications Fl stated it has 868,506 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 708 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 49,201 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 278,570 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group has 10,700 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt owns 321,996 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,743 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 1.08M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 2.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 9,269 shares. Keystone Planning invested in 157,481 shares or 3.64% of the stock.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $80.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Limited holds 920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 0.97% or 62,554 shares. Hexavest reported 2,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Inc Ok reported 0.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Exane Derivatives reported 54,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap stated it has 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 525,282 shares. Comerica State Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Principal Financial Group Inc reported 1.48M shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 273,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 125,596 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sns Fincl Limited Com reported 6,158 shares stake. Schroder Mgmt Gru has 476,831 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.