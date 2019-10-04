Southern Co (Call) (SO) Holder Bank Of America Has Lowered Position by $283.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Polar Securities Lowered Brunswick (Call) (BC) Position as Share Price Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 5.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Southern Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 1.51M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (BC) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 283,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, down from 583,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 207,837 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Inv Corp owns 7,320 shares. Sky Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 75,222 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 436,563 shares. 44,955 are held by Bank Of Hawaii. Oklahoma-based Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.69% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 61,104 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.02% stake. Mondrian Inv Limited has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested in 0.03% or 512,198 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,200 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt. Lord Abbett & Limited Co has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.22% or 59,796 shares. 2,881 were reported by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Company.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 23,481 shares to 612,170 shares, valued at $39.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cision Ltd by 33,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.07 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 711,110 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.