Southeastern Asset Management Upped Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Position; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 12.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 13,555 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 95,631 shares with $3.55 million value, down from 109,186 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 3.22M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 27/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Titans Extend GM Jon Robinson’s Contract; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE; 20/04/2018 – GM CONFIRMS DEADLINE EXTENSION IN KOREA TALKS; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 803,203 shares as Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 10.32M shares with $117.63M value, up from 9.52 million last quarter. Realogy Holdings Corporation now has $709.38 million valuation. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 634,604 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 77.42% above currents $6.2 stock price. Realogy Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Tuesday, March 5. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $14 target. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has 1.79M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. 529,034 are held by Morgan Stanley. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 17,391 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.01% or 17.14M shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 153,856 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 690,315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 330,389 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 47,172 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.7% or 304,144 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Invest Management Llc holds 3.05M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M.. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Yum China Holding Inc. stake by 4.26M shares to 1.01 million valued at $45.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 1.31 million shares and now owns 1.98M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 46.67% above currents $36.36 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) stake by 126,168 shares to 224,498 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) stake by 17,048 shares and now owns 82,599 shares. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.64% or 150,978 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.78 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.54% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dubuque State Bank And Tru Com has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Harris Associate Lp reported 4.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 11,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Olstein Mngmt LP has invested 0.95% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 5,533 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc holds 0.17% or 5.44 million shares. First Financial In holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 13,282 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Pension Service has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.31% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).