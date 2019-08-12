Southeastern Asset Management Upped Position in Baidu Adr (BIDU); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Has Cut Its Position by $940,562

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 805,233 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.31. About 804,949 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 205,033 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $177.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Communications Ltd Co owns 5.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,475 shares. Central Secs Corporation holds 13,000 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 117,184 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.68% or 735,592 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv accumulated 0.86% or 747 shares. Pure Advisors holds 0.26% or 760 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 19,418 shares. 7,957 are owned by Dana Inv Advisors Inc. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares stake. Wespac Ltd Liability Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital reported 61,516 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,716 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 35,000 shares or 11.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlands Etf (EWN) by 261,008 shares to 345,946 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Et by 207,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Eq (DBJP).