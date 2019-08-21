Southeastern Asset Management Upped Fedex (FDX) Stake by $49.66 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Waters (WAT) Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $207.53. About 328,288 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 53,728 shares stake. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,448 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 28,455 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,877 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited reported 0.15% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fred Alger Management stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Financial Serv owns 1,057 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 478 shares. Kistler invested in 250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv has 28,435 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 69 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Robecosam Ag reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 553 shares stake.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,656 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 137,208 shares to 512,901 shares, valued at $350.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holding Inc. by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

