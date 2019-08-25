Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Mattel (MAT) Trimmed by $48.14 Million as Share Value Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Markston International Has Decreased Its Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 35.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86 million, down from 39.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.86 million shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 69,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 74,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares to 150,636 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First City holds 12,730 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2.31M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 44,610 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Management Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.56% or 18,897 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management has 4,383 shares. 6,699 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc. Drexel Morgan And invested in 27,918 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 597,249 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 5,065 shares. Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 232,054 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Co invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $48.38 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.