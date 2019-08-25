Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Baidu Adr (BIDU) Lifted as Share Value Declined; Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Bbr Partners Decreased Holding

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 10,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 12,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 402,195 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.65 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

