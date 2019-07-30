Southeastern Asset Management Raised Centurylink (CTL) Position by $31.99 Million; Valuation Declined; As Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Valuation Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49 million, up from 64.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 6.84M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 57,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 935,962 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, down from 993,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 5.96M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29,981 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. The insider CANION ROD bought $179,700. Beshar Sarah also bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.78 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

