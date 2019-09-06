Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Stock Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Upped Its Stake in Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) by $1.62 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40M, down from 8.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08 million shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.83 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,516 shares. Brown Advisory has 39,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.05% stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 27,353 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 460,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,082 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd accumulated 19,963 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 7,977 shares. First National has 11,480 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service owns 525,898 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 7,030 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Everence Mgmt accumulated 10,660 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moody State Bank Division owns 75,914 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluespruce Limited Partnership accumulated 3.32 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 575,670 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 83,986 shares. Blume Mngmt invested 4.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Albert D Mason reported 0.79% stake. Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 360,853 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com owns 26,452 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv holds 24,248 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 5,464 shares in its portfolio. 72,500 were accumulated by Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 117,171 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 14,359 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,501 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.