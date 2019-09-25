Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Stake in Centurylink (CTL) as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $3.73 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 58,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.37M, down from 60,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1740.56. About 307,360 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 7.64M shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 74.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880.87 million, up from 67.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 273,973 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire" published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire" on September 05, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 3.71M shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $238.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.65M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 5.68M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 999,874 shares stake. Japan-based Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.29M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 125,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 314,731 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.72% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strs Ohio reported 41,879 shares. Plante Moran Ltd reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 7.92M shares. Aperio Limited reported 549,268 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 61,713 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 2.57% or 197,340 shares. First Financial Corporation In accumulated 0.63% or 414 shares. 4,711 are held by Hrt Lc. Navellier & Associate has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Cap Management holds 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,286 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc reported 2,113 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 3.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 519,647 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,610 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Com, Vermont-based fund reported 4,314 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Co has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Invest Advisors Llc invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie reported 0.47% stake. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 1,898 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Beaumont Prns Lc reported 4,514 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 32,381 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,772 shares to 18,776 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).